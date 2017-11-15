Four Seasons Maui hosts ‘Showcase Under the Stars’ to raise money for cancer patients

The Four Seasons Resort Maui will soon host its inaugural “Showcase Under the Stars.” More than 45 Maui artists have donated works of art to the auction which will benefit local cancer patients. Proceeds will go the Pacific Cancer Foundation, American Cancer Society and the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children in Honolulu.

Four Seasons Maui has been a longtime supporter of both Maui’s artists and local cancer efforts. In fact, for nearly three decades their annual Day of Hope 10K/5K Run/Walk has been popular with residents and visitors.

“The Resort has long been committed to connecting our guests to the finest island artists through our daily Artists’ Showcase,” said Four Seasons Resort Maui’s General Manager and Regional Vice President Jean Claude Wietzel. “Now, we are pleased to open our doors to the community by offering this special opportunity to bid on unique pieces that have been donated by the artists. We are truly humbled by their generosity, as well as that of other Maui artisans who are participating, as we come together in the common fight against cancer.”

Featured art will come from all over the island, which will allow Maui’s art lovers and attendees a chance to view a variety of works and meet artists in an intimate setting. Lori Koprowski, Melissa Chimera, Jan Kasprzycki, Scott Reither and Tim Garcia are just a few of the participating artists (the collective value of the donated works exceeds $120,000). Art collectors can look forward to a diverse selection of varying mediums; mixed media, glass, ceramics, sculpture, paintings, photography, jewelry and more.

I recently had an opportunity to chat with Rosina Potter, the Four Seasons Resort Maui’s Art Coordinator.

MAUITIME: You were recently hired as the Artist Coordinator at Four Seasons? Is this is a new position? What are the main objectives of your job, and besides “Showcase Under the Stars,” can you share a bit about the ongoing projects you’re working on?

ROSINA POTTER: Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea has had a very successful Artists Showcase for 17 years. I feel very lucky to have been hired this summer to oversee the artists. This dedicated position is new for the resort and was created in their pursuit to evolve the program.

The resort is continually developing the Artists Showcase. Finding ways to support and develop our exhibiting artists is my first priority. Many of the artists are able to sustain their artistic careers by showing here at the Four Seasons—something I’m especially proud of—and I hope to grow programming and increase exposure for this talented group of artists.

I’ve been lucky to work with Maui artists for the past 14 years. Panna Speas, owner of Maui Hands, introduced me to about 250 local artists while I was working for her fresh from the mainland. It was the best introduction ever. Since then I’ve managed various galleries and have spent most of my volunteer time with arts organizations like the Hui No`eau, the MACC and most recently as an Art Maui board member. After seeing the Honolulu Biennial this spring, I realized I’ve been missing the arts, and this position has been a dream come true.

MT: In regards to “Showcase Under the Stars,” how did this event come into plan and how does it fit into the Four Seasons art program?

RP: The resort has created the “Showcase Under the Stars” event due to increasing requests from our guests and the local community on ways to contribute to our Day of Hope fundraising. The incredible generosity of each artist and vendor contributing to this event has allowed us to present a memorable evening of bidding and giving.

MT: Is this the first “Showcase Under the Stars” event at Four Seasons? Can the public expect this to become an annual event?

RP: This is the first “Showcase Under the Stars,” and we hope it to be so rewarding to our benefiting foundations that we are able to organize it every year.

MT: I see that the event is a Day of Hope fundraiser. How does it tie into the Day of Hope 5k/10k event?

RP: Day of Hope is the resort’s fundraising mechanism to fight cancer. Saturday, Nov. 11 was the 28th annual Day of Hope Run, a 5 or 10k walk/run attended by over 400 participants and supported by over 100 Resort employee volunteers. Each department hosts individual fundraisers ranging from silent auctions and bake sales to golf tournaments. Last year, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea raised over $55,000, and this year we hope to raise over $70,000.

MT: The event is benefitting the Pacific Cancer Foundation, American Cancer Society and the Kapiolani Medical Center. Are there any specific programs that they’ll be funding? Is it going to research, patients, specific local projects?

RP: The resort has chosen these three particular foundations because they each serve as a direct resource for families on Maui going through cancer. The Pacific Cancer Foundation provides free support services for Maui’s cancer patients. Our donation to the American Cancer Society directly supports Hope Lodge, which provides free, home-like accommodations for cancer patients having to travel to Oahu for treatment. The Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children is a facility geared towards pediatric treatment. It’s very important to the employees of the Resort that the funds raised stay here in Hawaii and help local patients and their families.

MT: I’ve read that there’ll be 45-plus Maui artists showcased at the event. Are they all artists that already contribute to existing art programs at the Four Seasons?

RP: The vast majority of artists donating their work to “Showcase Under the Stars” are members of our Artists Showcase. We do have a piece donated from friends of the hotel: “The Twins,” Marcello and Allessio. Additionally, Sean Price and John Lindquist contacted us to offer a donation after hearing about the event from Lindquist’s wife, who is in the program.

MT: Being that artists from all over the island will be showcased, are there any specific artists that have only recently caught your eye? What draws you to their work?

RP: That’s a hard question! I truly appreciate and admire each piece in the showcase. I think Melissa Chimera is creating beautiful paintings and has a lot of exciting work on the horizon. Jake Bonnell has been doing some really interesting collaboration work recently that we hope to show soon.

MT: In your opinion, and with your extensive background working with Maui artists and art galleries, what do you think is the biggest benefit for the artists that are part of this show?

RP: It’s very rare for an artist to have the freedom to show their own work in such a beautiful setting alongside so many other talented artists while interacting with our guests. I recently met with lifetime art patrons that were so impressed to hear how many of our artists are able to make a living from showing in our Artists Showcase. It’s not easy to be an artist—especially on Maui where the cost of living is so high. I feel lucky to have the opportunity to support such a unique and successful program.

MT: For art lovers and collectors, what can they expect to experience at “Showcase Under the Stars” that’s completely unique?

RP: Everyone that chooses to attend the “Showcase Under the Stars” has the opportunity to acquire notable artwork while simultaneously donating to a greater good. The minimum bids for the work range from 10 percent to 50 percent of the value, so incredible deals are possible!

MT: Are there any artists being showcased that are cancer survivors? If yes, can you share a bit about their specific story with me?

RP: John “Colly” Norman is a sculptor who left our Artists Showcase last year for cancer treatment. He created a lamp especially for this event and is a cancer survivor and organ transplant recipient. Sadly, it’s hard to find anyone that hasn’t been affected by cancer, whether it was a personal experience or a close family member.

MT: What pieces do you feel are going to really wow the attendees? Are there any pieces that you’re already expecting competitive bids from?

RP: Every piece that has been donated is remarkable. I truly was surprised to see their generosity. There are certainly some showstoppers. Some of the artists also donated to an employee art auction last week and solely based on those numbers, Lori Koprowski and Mike Worcester should receive many bids. We’ve offered a “BUY NOW” option on each piece that is just above retail value for anyone not wanting to wait out the bidding.

MT: I imagine that the price points for the showcase have a pretty wide range based on each artist and piece. With the holiday season just around the corner, are there many opportunities for attendees to find holiday gifting items? Prints, smaller compositions, jewelry, etc.

RP: McKenna Hallett’s work is a perfect gift-giving price point. She hand-fabricates jewelry from found items—saving them from the landfill. She has offered a necklace for the auction made from aluminum scrap and electrical wire that would be appropriate for any formal event.

MT: Have any artists created pieces specifically for this show? Have any pieces been created specifically with cancer awareness and support in mind?

RP: A number of the pieces donated have not been shown elsewhere. It is our hope that this year is so successful, each artist will leave that night inspired to create something for next year’s fundraiser. Christina DeHoff has offered an captivating image called “Inspired Surrender” that was inspired by a cancer survivor.

MT: In regards to the day of the event, is there anything extra special that should not be missed?

RP: I’ve quickly learned that anything Four Seasons Resort Maui plans or hosts is impeccably beautiful and inspiring. Kayla McCracken, the Catering Manager, is unbelievable talented. Her creative direction, remarkable resources and energy will deliver a very special event. Chef Craig Dryhurst has created pupus from the generous donations from some of our vendors. This event is the result of a lot of effort from our Day of Hope Committee and tireless volunteers. We’re all inspired by those that are fighting cancer and feel inspired to contribute what we can.

SHOWCASE UNDER THE STARS

Friday, Nov. 24

5-10pm

$50

Four Seasons Resort Maui

3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.

808-874-8000

Click here to purchase tickets.

Cover design: Darris Hurst

Cover photo: Chris Archer