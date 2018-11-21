Attend First Night at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center on Wednesday, November 28th. “First Night” is the first night (no pun intended) of the Hui’s 2018 holiday celebration and shopping season. Attendees can enjoy an evening full of art, pupus, drinks, pop-up vendors, holiday decor, and spirited music. Always a huge draw to the event is the annual handmade paper dress display. This year, it was made by designer Jennifer Oberg. 21+. $30. 5:00pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Hui No’eau
Comments