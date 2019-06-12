The “First Nations Art of British Columbia Exhibit” will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center from Sunday, June 16th until Sunday, August 11th. It’s traveling exhibition that sheds light on traditional and contemporary works from indigenous artists of the Northwest Coast of Canada. There’ll be wood carvings, painting, printmaking, textiles, basketry, and more. Free. 10am-5pm daily. Closed on Mondays. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

