Finding Your Voice in Clay at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center

Finding Your Voice in Clay will happen at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center this Monday, July 29th, and every Monday until August 26th. The classes will be taught by Jennifer Owen, a professional potter and artist. She’ll cover the basics for making art out of clay and demonstrate shaping, embossing, pinching, texturing, glazing, and more. The classes are open to all aspiring pottery artists from beginner to experienced. 6pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; huinoeau.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Hui No’eau

