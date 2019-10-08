Family Day at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center is happening on Saturday, October 12th. This is a great event for the whole family, your friends, and Maui’s art loving community. There’ll be live art demos, a scavenger hunt, art projects, and tasty food from Pele’s Pizza and Ono Pono Acai Bowls. Support and celebrate community arts education on Maui at the Kaluanui Estate this weekend! Free admission. Small fee for art projects. 10am-2pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; huinoeau.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/ Hui No’eau

