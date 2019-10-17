Drop-In Jewelry Basics: Bangles & Rings at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center

Check out the ‘Drop-In Jewelry Basics: Bangles & Rings’ workshop at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center on Monday, October 21st. Julie Matheis will teach students the steps to create their own wearable jewelry — stacking rings or bangles. Learn metal-smithing skills, and feel free to bring your own shells or charms to integrate in your piece. Tools and metals are provided. $55/member; $59/non-member. 12:30pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; huinoeau.com

photo courtesy of huinoeau.com

