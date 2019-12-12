Drop-in Jewelry Basics: Bangles & Rings at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center

There’s a Drop-in Jewelry Basics: Bangles & Rings class at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center on Monday, December 16th. Teaching artist Julie Matheis will guide students through the steps of creating a wearable piece of jewelry – bangles or stacking rings. All tools and metals will be provided. Those interested in making bangles are encouraged to bring their own stones, shells, or charms to personalize their jewelry. No previous experience is required. Here’s a cool idea if you want to create a handmade holiday gift for a loved one! $50-$59. 12:30pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; huinoeau.com

