Doodles & Art From Doodles: American Icons Opening Reception at Viewpoints Gallery in Makawao

The opening reception for the “Doodles & Art From Doodles: American Icons” show will happen at Viewpoints Gallery in Makawao on Saturday, Oct. 21. This is a unique exhibit that features 2D and 3D artwork. There’ll be a variety of doodles on display like framed doodles on cocktail napkins, the back of phone bills, envelopes and scraps of paper. In addition, there’ll also be the “American Icons” exhibit, a first-ever showing of original photographic prints from photojournalist Carl W. Rozycki. Free. 5pm. Viewpoints Gallery, (3620 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-5979; Viewpointsgallerymaui.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Viewpoints Gallery