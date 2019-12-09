Dancing Feathers Exhibit at Lahaina Arts Society

The Dancing Feathers Exhibit will be at Lahaina Arts Society until Monday, January 6th. See a collection of Ellen Levinsky’s newest works created with colorful peacock, pheasant, and other natural bird feathers. You can also meet the artist and see her demonstrating her technique on Tuesdays (10am-4pm). Free. 9am-5pm daily. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-385-4726; lahainaarts.com

photo courtesy of Ellen Levinsky

