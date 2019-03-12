There’s a Cordage Workshop with Cathy Davenport at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens on Saturday, March 16th. Davenport holds a master’s in ethnobotany from UH Manoa, and has taught a variety of classes at UHMC. Learn how the ancient Hawaiians used cordage (rope) to bind materials together. The class will learn about native and canoe plant fibers, and have an opportunity to learn various techniques. $25. 9am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave, Kahului); 808 249-2798; mnbg.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Nui Botanical Gardens

