Check out the Art in the Everyday Community Quilt Project Celebration at UHMC on Thursday, April 18th. Celebrating Art Week, the community is invited to see this “traveling sculptural social engagement public work.” Created by sculptor Laura Phelps, the exhibit consists of a sculptural quilt made of a series of 5-inch wood circles. See a collection of traditional quilting, printmaking, found object collage art, painting, photography, embroidery, knitting, and more. Refreshments will be served. Free. 4pm. University of Hawai‘i Maui College Library, (310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 303-641-3472.

photo courtesy of Laura Phelps Rogers

