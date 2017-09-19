A Cocktails and Canvas Experience will be at the Aston Ka`anapali Shores on Monday, Sept. 25. It’s a weekly pau hana painting party that rotates through West Maui venues. Join Island Art Party for a creative class with step-by-step instruction that will leave everyone with their own masterpiece. Admission includes cost of materials, one complimentary drinks and pupus. $59-69. 4:30pm. Aston Ka`anapali Shores, (3445 L. Honoapi`ilani Rd., Honokowai); 8086877101; Islandartparty.com
Photo courtesy of Facebook/Island Art Party
