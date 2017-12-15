Another Cocktails and Canvas Experience will happen at the Aston Ka`anapali Shores on Thursday, Dec. 21. Presented by Island Art Party, the event is a fun place to mingle, learn how to paint your own art piece and create memories. Admission includes all materials and your choice of a complimentary drink or free shipping of your art piece. Cost for Kama`aiana with a valid Hawaii ID is $59, $69 for non-hotel guests. 3:30pm. Aston Ka`anapali Shores, (3445 L. Honoapi`ilani Rd., Honokowai); 808-687-7101; Astonkaanapalishoresresort.com

Photo courtesy Facebook/Island Art Party