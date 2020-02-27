Claymazing for Keiki at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center

Claymazing for Keiki is happening at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center on Wednesday, March 4th. It’s a creative ceramics class that will guide children through a variety of hand building projects (slab, pinch, and coil), and glazing techniques. The class will be taught by Josie Kele. Go online to register. Ages 5+. 3:30-5:30pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; huinoeau.com

photo courtesy of Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center

