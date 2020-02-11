Ceramics Club: Wheel Throwing and Hand Building at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center

Check out the Ceramics Club: Wheel Throwing and Hand Building class at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center on Thursday, February 13th. It’s an introductory class taught by Josie Kele. She’ll teach students foundational ceramics skills like wheel throwing, hand building, glazing, texture techniques, and more. Here’s a super fun art class to attend on Maui this week! Go online for more information. Ages 11+. 3pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; huinoeau.com

