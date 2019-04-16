Attend the Celebration of the Arts Festival at Ritz-Carlton Kapalua from Friday April 19th and Saturday, April 20th. The 27th annual two-day event will feature a collection of Hawai‘i’s most reputable artisans, educators, cultural practitioners, speakers, and entertainers. Enjoy traditional Hawaiian ‘oli, hands-on art, demonstrations, films, cultural panels, music and dance, a traditional lu’au, Hawaiian food, and an after-hours party. Go online for tickets and a full schedule of events. The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, 808-669-6200; kapaluacelebrationofthearts.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Ritz Carlton

