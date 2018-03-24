Celebration of the Arts Festival at Ritz Carlton in Kapalua

The 26th annual Celebration of the Arts Festival will be at the Ritz-Carlton in Kapalua on Friday, Mar. 30 and Saturday, Mar. 31. This year’s theme is “Ma Ka Hana Ka ‘Ike… In Work There Is Knowledge.” Here’s your chance to enjoy a weekend full of Hawaii’s most reputable artists, speakers, musicians, Hawaiian cultural practitioners, entertainers and more. There’ll be hands-on art demonstrations, informative speaker panels, historic films, cultural panels, music and dance. Go online for ticket info. 5.45am. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7089; Celebrationofthearts.org

Photo courtesy of Flickr/Kaiscapes Media