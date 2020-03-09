Celebrate Historical Women at Maui Museums this March! Five Maui museums across the island are commemorating the vital role of local women in Maui’s history. The public is invited to learn, talk story, and discover Maui’s history at various exhibits. The Alexander & Baldwin Sugar Museum in Pu’unene will present Women in Hawai‘i’s Sugar Plantations, and Lahaina’s Baldwin Home Museum’s exhibit is titled Kealoha: A Life of Earnest Devotion. There’ll also be exhibits at Wo Hing Museum in Lahaina, Makawao History Museum, and Hale Ho’ike’ike at Bailey House Museum in Wailuku. Go online for hours and more information. Various Museums on Maui; lahainarestoration.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Makawao History Museum

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments