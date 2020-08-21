Candle Lit Tour and New Outdoor Exhibits Coming to the Baldwin Home Museum

The new sports exhibit shows off some of Lahaina’s Pioneer Mill era sports teams.

Come take a step back into Lahaina’s past as Candle Lit Tours return to the Baldwin Home Museum starting Friday, Sept. 4 from 5 – 8 pm, alongside a new, free Pioneer Mill era sports exhibit. The tours and exhibits will be held weekly in conjunction with Friday Night is Art Night.

The Candle Lit Tour explores the fully furnished 19th century Baldwin Home which will be illuminated by dozens of candles. Tours are $5 per person with children 12 and under free. Each 20 minute tour is limited to 5 people. Signups will be taken on site. Docents will walk each group through the home, and once they are back outside, questions will be taken. The docents of the popular tour are excited for a return to educating the public, and invite the community to take a step back into time.

A free exhibit featuring photographs of a variety of sports teams from the Pioneer Mill era will be on display on the Baldwin Home lawn. The exhibit shows off the many memories of youth, club and community sports from the 1930’s to the 1970’s.

The public is invited to stroll through Historic Lahaina Town for the festive Friday Night is Art Night. Visit www.LahainaRestoration.org for a list of participating galleries.

In conformance with Maui County regulations, masks must be worn on the candle lit tour and while looking at the outdoor exhibits. Single use masks, and hand sanitizer will be available on site and social distancing will be enforced. Please be conscious of the safety and comfort of yourself and others when attending.

Contact events@lahainarestoration.org for more information

Press Release and Image courtesy Lahaina Restoration Foundation

