Call to Artists: Malama Wao Akua Exhibition at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center

There’s a Call to Artists for the 2019 Malama Wao Akua Exhibition at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center. In collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership, the Hui brings you Malama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods). It’s an annual juried art exhibition that celebrates the native species of Maui Nui (Maui, Lana‘i, Moloka‘i, and Kaho’olawe). Maui artists are invited to explore watersheds and submit pieces. Receiving day is August 29th. Learn more online. 9am-6pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; huinoeau.com

Art by Denby Freeland, photo credit Bryan Berkowitz

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events