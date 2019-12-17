There’s a Call to Artists for the 2020 Annual Juried Exposition at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center. This year, artists of all mediums can submit their best works created in the past two years. All mediums will be displayed including paintings, woodworkings, sculptures, ceramics, photography, jewelry, fiber arts, and more. Receiving day is January 7 (9am-4pm), and the Opening Reception will take place on January 17 (5-7pm). Works will remain on display until February 21. This year’s juror is Honolulu-based artist and art consultant, Kelly Sueda. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; huinoeau.com

photo courtesy of Hui No’eau

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Comments

comments