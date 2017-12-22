 Call to Artists for 2018 Hui No’eau Annual Juried Exhibition

Call to artists: you can submit original art to the 2018 Hui No`eau Juried Exhibition on Tuesday, Jan. 2. The Hui is looking for both local and mainland artists to participate, and there is no theme for the exhibition. All creative collaborations are welcome. Entrants must be 16 years and older and artists are allowed to enter three submissions that have been created in the past two years. A prospectus and entry forms are available online. 9am-4pm. Hui No`eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

Photo courtesy of Hui No`eau