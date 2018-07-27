Bucks for Ducks at Art on Market in Wailuku

Bucks for Ducks will be at Art on Market in Wailuku from Friday, August 3rd until Friday, August 31st. Art on Market’s “Bucks for Ducks” campaign supports local nonprofits by selling rubber duckies. These cute little bath time buddies will be on sale for $3 each or two for $5. This month’s recipient is the Maui Food Bank. Check out art and pick up a little rubber gift for a friend. Every little duck helps! 10am-5pm. Art on Market, (42 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-727-2543; Artonmarket.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/_Steph_