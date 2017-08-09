Brushstrokes and Brews at Maui Brewing Company in Kihei

Brushstrokes and Brews will be at Maui Brewing Company in Kihei on Tuesday, Aug. 15. In collaboration with Island Art Party, MBC will host a fun community event with art, brews and a chance to make new friends in a creative and lively environment. All attendees will make their own paintings and enjoy happy hour pricing. Kama`aina discount will be applied with a Hawaii ID. $59. 6pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com
Photo: Flickr/Barb Watson
