Brunch & Browse at Treehouse Art Studios in Haiku

Brunch & Browse will be back at Treehouse Art Studios in Haiku on Sunday, January 6th. The monthly event provides a cool community get together with artists, vendors, shoppers, complimentary coffee and brunch items. Find unique Maui-made fine art, crafts, fashion, jewelry, and more. Treehouse Art Studios is a collective for creatives on Maui. If you haven’t checked them out yet, this is great event to experience! Free. 9:00am-1pm. Treehouse Art Studios, (375 W. Kuiaha Rd., Ha‘iku); Treehouseartstudios.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Treehouse Art Studios
