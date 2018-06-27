Brunch & Browse at Treehouse Art Studio in Haiku

Brunch & Browse will happen at Treehouse Art Studio in Haiku on Sunday, July 1st. This Sunday, and every first Sunday of the month, the community is invited to enjoy free coffee and French toast with the Treehouse crew. Shop for locally made arts and crafts, fashion, fine art and jewelry. Here’s a great event for Maui’s artists and those that love to support Maui made projects. Free. 9:00am. Treehouse Art Studios, (375 W. Kuiaha Rd. Unit 24, Haiku); Treehouseartstudios.com
photo courtesy of Treehouse Art Studios
