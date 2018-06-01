Blessings of the Mythical Goddess Exhibit at Lahaina Arts Society

The Blessings of the Mythical Goddess Exhibit will be at Lahaina Arts Society from Wednesday, June 6th until Tuesday, July 3rd. Zariah Art’s solo exhibition is an expression of her heart and the wonders of life through mystical paintings. The opening reception (6/10, 11am-3pm) offers art lovers an opportunity to talk story with the artist while enjoying live music and pupus. Free. 9am-5pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/ Zariah Art
