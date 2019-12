The Black and White Affair Exhibit is happening at Lahaina Art Society until Tuesday, February 4th. Mark De Colibus’ show features a black and white theme developed by using charcoal, ink, scratch boards, and pencils. His series “Zebra Reflections” will also be on display. 9am-5pm daily. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-385-4726; lahainaarts.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Mark De Colibus

