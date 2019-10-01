Attend art workshops with Beau Jack Imua Key at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center from Friday, October 4th until Sunday, October 6th. Big Island artist Beau Jack Imua Key is a master in carving and lashing the ancient form of the Hawaiian fish hook. He has a unique way of blending traditional Hawaiian arts with today’s technology. Students can attend his Talk Story session on Friday (3-4pm), and his Cordage & Lashing Workshops on Saturday and Sunday (10am-4pm, registration currently full but waitlist is available). Go online for more information. Free/Talk Story session. $85/workshop. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; huinoeau.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Beau Jack Key

