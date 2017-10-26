ArtWalk at Shops at Wailea

Enjoy ArtWalk at the Shops at Wailea on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Here’s a great monthly event for Maui’s art lovers and artists. The event is a chance to meet new people, peruse, and partake in festivities at the Enchantress Gallery by Bootzie, Ki`i Galleries, Lahaina Galleries, National Geographic’s Fine Art Galleries and Tasini Tiki Gallery. Free. 6pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com
Photo courtesy of Facebook/National Geographic Fine Art Galleries
