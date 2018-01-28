ArT=Mixx: Nostalgia at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

ArT=Mixx: Nostalgia will happen at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, Feb. 3. The show is a tribute to your favorite 1970s and ’80s childhood memories. As usual, ArT=Mixx will feature live music, performances, tasty bites from Maui food trucks and beverages for sale. Enjoy dancing to music by DJs Blake Rizzo and Stephan Jacobs, and get tripped out by Professor Lightwave’s visuals. 21+. Free. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
Photo courtesy Facebook/ MACC
