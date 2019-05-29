ArT=MIXX: Mystic Groove will go down at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, June 1st. Aligned with the current Sidney Yee Wabi-Sabi exhibit, the community is invited to head to the MACC for an evening full of performance art and music. Entertainment includes DJ Blake, Visual Alchemy, Lucid Fire, and food and beverages available for purchase. Attend in eco-tweaked up-cycles fashion! Free. $40/VIP lounge access. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/ArT= Mixx Maui

