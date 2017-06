ArT=Mixx: Goddess will happen at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, June 30. The evening will include all the usual fashion, music, live performances, visual art and more that we expect at ArT=Mixx. Guests have the option of attending in a “goddess” costume theme, and everyone can enjoy dancing and mingling with the island’s most creative folks. 21+. Free. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy the MACC