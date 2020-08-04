Artist proposals sought in Kahului Street Art Project!

The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Healthy Eating Active Living coalition are seeking artist proposals to design and implement a street art project at an intersection in Kahului by March 2021.

The selected artist with the most creative and feasible approach will receive $5,000 and will have a chance to work with a team of engineers, planners and public safety experts in the execution of the proposal. The initiative is part of a “Quick Build” demonstration project to not only create points of interest in our roadways, but also to improve the safety for people walking, biking and wheeling.

Maui MPO conducted a pilot Complete Streets Quick Build project last year at the intersection of Onehe’e Avenue and Uhu Street, where volunteers painted colorful bulb-outs. Neighbors and park-goers were glad to see vehicles slowing down so they can more safely cross Onehe’e Avenue.The upcoming project has similar aims.

“We are looking for not just creativity, but the candidate’s experience in community engagement and project management, as collaboration with other professionals is required,” said Lauren Armstrong, executive director of Maui MPO. “This initiative is part of our determination to promote road safety for people walking and biking, and the artist must be able to work with community members to create a positive impact with an inclusive design.”

Those interested may prepare a cover letter describing their proposed approach with attached artwork samples, a resume and two references. The application may be emailed to lauren@mauimpo.org by 4 p.m. of Aug. 21. The selected artist will be announced on Aug. 28.

To review a more detailed description of the timeline, criteria and to look at sample projects, go to mauimpo.org.

A pilot Complete Streets Quick Build project was conducted at the intersection of Onehe’e Avenue and Uhu Street in Kahului

Press release by and images: Maui MPO

