Artist Abbie Rabinowitz at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center

Artist Abbie Rabinowitz will have events at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center from Friday, August 16th until Sunday, August 18th. On Friday, there’ll be a coffee hour meetup and talk story where Rabinowitz will present an intro event for her upcoming workshops. Saturday will be a watercolor painting class that explores “Painting from Nature,” and Sunday will be an “Intuitive Watercolor” class where students will explore painting as self-expression. Go online for more information and a schedule of events. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; huinoeau.com

photo courtesy of Hui No’eau

