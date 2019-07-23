Art Workshop with Solomon Enos at Hale Ho’ike’ike

The We are the Problem, We are the Solution Art Workshop will be at Hale Ho’ike’ike on Friday, July 26th and Saturday, July 27th. The workshop will be led by Solomon Enos, a Native Hawaiian artist, illustrator, and visionary. Solomon will offer a variety of opportunities for attending artists to explore and learn through his works. $125. 9am. Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House, (2375-A Main Street, Wailuku); (808) 244-3326; mauihuimalama.regfox.com

photo courtesy of SolomonEnos.com

