The Art of Trash: Opening Night and Trashion Show will happen on Friday, April 6 at the Maui Mall. Presented by Malama Maui Nui and SharingAloha, this Maui art event features works that use discarded recyclable materials. Reduce, recycle and re-create is the theme. The exhibit runs through Sunday, April 29. Free. Schedule: April 6: Opening Night & Trashion Show at 6pm Maui Mall; April 8-29: 10am-6pm; Art of Trash, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-877-2524; Sharingalohamaui.org
Photo courtesy Art of Trash Facebook page
