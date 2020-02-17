Art of Heart Gala at Royal at Lahaina Resort

The 2020 Art of Heart Gala will be at Royal at Lahaina Resort on Friday, February 21st. It will be a chic evening full of art and socializing. Celebrate over 24 artists participating in this year’s Plein Art Painting Invitational with a champagne reception, gourmet foods, live entertainment, and an art sale. Please wear “island elegant” attire. Go online for more information and tickets. 6pm. Royal Lahaina Resort, (2780 Keka‘a Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-661-3611; mauiaratsleague.org

