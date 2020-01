Art of Aloha is happening at Lahaina Galleries on Sunday, January 26th. For their 18th annual event, attendees can look forward to an art-filled evening of culture, socializing, and local artisan vibes. Refreshments and light pups will be provided. Free. 11am-3pm. Lahaina Galleries, (3750 Wailea Alanui #A23, Kihei); 808-874-8583.

