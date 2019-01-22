Art Maui’s 41st Anniversary will be celebrated at Maui Arts and Cultural Center until Monday, February 18th. Known as one of the most prestigious annual art exhibits in the State of Hawai‘i, Art Maui features new works in a variety of media: sculpture, painting, video, jewelry, photography, ceramics, quilting, woodworking, and more. This year’s juror is Lisa A. Yoshihara, Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s Transit Arts Program administrator. Find more details online. Art Maui at MACC, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); artmaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Art Maui