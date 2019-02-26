The 2019 Art Maui Exhibition will be at Schaefer International Gallery from Monday, March 3rd until Saturday, March 30th. Art Maui is celebrating their 41st anniversary with a broad range of works by an exceptional group of Maui artists. The juried exhibition features drawing, painting, printmaking, photography, jewelry, fiber, sculpture, and more. This year’s juror is Lisa A. Yoshihara, the Transit Arts Program Administrator at the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation. Free. 10am-5pm. Schaefer International Gallery, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); mauiarts.org
photo courtesy of MACC
