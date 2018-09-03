There’ll be an Art Hop at Maui Brewing Company in Kihei on Saturday, September 8th. Head to Maui Brewing Company’s beer garden grounds to see a variety of works created by Lahaina Arts Society’s fine artists. Attendees can meet the artists and enjoy live music, food, shopping, and beer. See photography, paintings, wood works, ceramic, pottery, jewelry, and more. Free. 10:00am. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Lahaina Arts Society
