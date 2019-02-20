Art Affair 2019 will be at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center on Saturday, February 23rd. This year’s annual annual benefit is inspired by artist Yayoi Kusama’s obsession with dots. Held in the Kaluanui Estate, attendees can look forward to a night of premier art while benefiting community-related visual arts education. There’ll be a gourmet seated dinner by Chef Bev Gannon, a silent and live auction, live music, dancing, and more. $250- $1,950. 5pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; huinoeau.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Hui No’eau
Comments