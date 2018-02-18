Art Affair 2018: Hokusai at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center

Art Affair 2018: Hokusai will be at Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 24. This year, Art Affair is drawing inspiration from Katsushika Hokusai’s iconic work “The Great Wave off Kanagawa.” The event will feature a premiere art auction, silent auction, live music, dancing, libations and a seated dinner from Chef Bev Gannon and Celebrations Catering. $195+. 5pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

Image of “The Great Wave Off Kanagawa: Honolulu Museum of Art/Wikimedia Commons