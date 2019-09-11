Attend the Art & Activism: Artist Talks at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Wednesday, September 18th. In conjunction with the current Art & Activism exhibit, guests will have an opportunity to talk story with Maui artist Abigail Romanchak. She’ll present a walkthrough of the gallery, and talk about her ideas, inspirations, and approach to printmaking. Free. 10:30am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

