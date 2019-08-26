Art & Activism: An Exhibition About Change at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Art & Activism: An Exhibition About Change will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center until Thursday, October 31st. The show features a variety of activism-related works created by Hawai‘i artists. Explore themes like education, land use, sustainability, discrimination and equity, reclamation of sacred spaces, and a refocusing of the human relationship to our natural environment. Featured artists include Sandow Birk and Elyse Pignolet, Orly Cogan, Kanani Miyamoto, Paul Mullowney, Abigail Romanchak, and more. 10am-close. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC, artist Kanani Miyamoto

