Area 51: Supernova Afterparty will go down at the Ma‘alaea Harbor on Saturday, June 9th. This is the official ArT:Mixx afterparty, and is sure to be a blast! Make contact with other alien life forms that will be coming from deep within the cosmos. Space out with ancient knowledge from the future and frequencies you’ve never heard before. There’ll also be DJ’s, live entertainment, dancing, late night schmoozing and visuals by Fractal Frog. 21+. $20. 10pm-3am. Ma‘alaea Harbor; Fuzzboxproductions.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Cosmos: A Space Odyssey