Annual Juried Exhibition at Hui Noe`au Visual Arts Center

The Hui No`eau Visual Arts Center‘s annual Juried Exhibition runs from Friday, Jan. 12 to Friday, Feb. 16. Here’s your chance to view a prestigious art competition featuring a variety of multimedia works by local and visiting artists. Recognized by The Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, the exhibition is a part of the Art in Public Places Program. Opening Reception is on Friday, Jan. 12 from 5-7pm. Free. Hui No`eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com
Photo courtesy Hui No`eau
