See Amanda Scott live at Maui Hands in Makawao on Friday, March 20th. Art lovers and visitors can peruse a variety of Scott’s works, and watch her painting techniques come alive. Scott is a mixed media artist known for her diverse style and use of various mediums including gold leaf. In the past, her works have been featured in The Schaefer Portrait Challenge, Art Maui, Maui Open Studios, various galleries, and events throughout Hawai‘i and the continental US. Free. 12pm. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; mauihands.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Carolyn Quan

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments