Ai Iwane: Island in My Mind at Maui Arts and Cultural Center 

The Ai Iwane: Island in My Mind show will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center from Saturday, June 23rd until Saturday, August 18th. The exhibit features photography by two women, Ai Iwane and Melissa Ann Pinney. Hailing from Japan, Iwane has been using a Kodak Cirkut (a large-format 360-degree rotating panoramic camera) to develop compelling images of the aftermath of the Fukushima disaster of 2011. Pinney is a fine art photographer based in Illinois. Her works are a long-term exploration of emerging feminine identity, informed by Pinney’s own girlhood and that of her daughter, Emma. Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC